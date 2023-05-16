SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A police dog and two officers are recovering after being attacked by a swarm of hornets during a Slidell police chase.

Officials with the Slidell Police Department (SPD) said the incident happened on Monday, May 15 when a man reported that his 2005 Ford F-250 had been stolen from the front of a Club 4 Fitness on Brownswitch Road. He said while he was walking out of the business, he heard his truck start and drive off quickly.

The truck was spotted near Interstate 10. When officers tried to stop it, SPD officials said a police chase began toward New Orleans.

The chase ended when the truck crashed and burst into flames near the Michoud Boulevard exit. SPD officials said the suspect got out, ran away and is believed to be injured and armed.

Slidell, New Orleans and FBI officers began searching the area for the escaped suspect. As the manhunt continued, SPD officials said two officers and a K-9 named Max were attacked by hundreds of hornets in a marshy area.

The officers were taken to an emergency room and Max was taken to a vet. They were all treated and released. SPD officials said Max is recovering and is expected to return to duty in a few days.

K-9 Max, (Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

(Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

(Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

(Courtesy: Slidell Police Department)

The search was called off when the sun went down, and the suspect remains at large.

Latest Stories