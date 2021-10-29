Police department in Louisiana searching for person allegedly involved in attack on school bus driver

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – 40-year-old Ketondra Goods is one of three suspects in a recent attack on a school bus driver.

The alleged incident took place “on October 20, 2021 at the intersection of North Dorgenois St. and Franklin Ave.”

Goods is accused of taking part in an altercation around 4 p.m. with two other unidentified suspects.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, “the victim was operating a school bus and had stopped at the location. At that time, an unknown black female allegedly boarded the bus and began yelling at the victim.”

At some point, the victim was beaten and taken off the bus.

“Two additional unknown female subjects standing outside the bus also began to physically assault the victim before the subjects fled the location,” according to the New Orleans Police Department.

An investigation ensued and the New Orleans Police Department determined that Goods played a part in this incident.

The search continues for the other two suspects in this alleged beating.

The school bus driver did not ask for medical treatment.

Goods is facing these charges:

Battery on a school bus driver

Unlawful disruption of the operation of a school

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Ketondra Goods is also known as Ketondra Norris.

If you know anything about this case that could help investigators, please call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.