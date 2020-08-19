Police Chief search expanded for Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Officers: Reggie Brown, Charles Johnson, and Thomas Rhodes, will now face some competition in the fight to become Monroe’s next top cop.

Eugene Ellis believes only three candidates for police chief is not enough. Sharing similar sentiments, Mayor Friday Ellis asked the Monroe Civil Service Board to consider expanding the search, again. Mayor Ellis says the only reason he wants to do that is to get a larger applicant pool.

“Well let’s put this thing in Baton Rouge, let’s put it in Lafayette, let’s put it in New Orleans,” he said.

The civil service board voted in a 3-2 vote approving the mayor’s request, “Competition brings out the best in people and the more people that you have vying for a job, it;s only going to increase your opportunity,” said Interim Chief Ellis.

However, some say it’s not fair to change things up this late in the game.

“For you to ask to extend this test, it is saying that they are not worthy of being the police chief,” said Monroe Civil Service Board Member Vic Harris.

The mayor responded saying the decision is not personal and he doesn’t have anyone in mind for the job.

Instead he says crime is a problem and the City of Monroe needs a Chief to take a hold of the issue.

“Especially in the times, we’re in. I keep saying, what if century link is trying to recruit and African American software engineer, what’re they going to see when they google Monroe, Louisiana right now?” said the Mayor.

Interim Chief Ellis says if the process takes more time and an extra test, it’s worth it.