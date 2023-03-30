FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 27, 2023, officers of the Farmerville Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on White Street. According to police, 48-year-old Eric R. Woods allegedly threatened a female with a firearm.

Upon arrival, Woods was taken into custody before being able to leave the residence. Police confirmed that Woods allegedly assaulted a female victim and threatened her several times with a handgun.

During the investigation, Woods was allegedly found to be in possession of 2.8 ounces of suspected Marijuana that was in individual equal weighted baggies, 3 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 120 hydrocodone pills, and baggies, scales, and other paraphernalia. Woods was also found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun with a 30-round magazine.

Woods is a convicted felon for prior narcotics charges. The victim did not require medical assistance but did have visible injuries. There is also a protective order in place prohibiting Woods from being near the victim.

Woods was taken to Union Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution

Domestic Abuse Battery

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

False Imprisonment with a Dangerous Weapon

Interfering with Emergency Communication

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer

Violation of a Protective Order

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.