ZACHARY, La. (KLFY) – Over 4,000 grams of marijuana, 345 grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and 10 guns were seized following a drug bust in Louisiana.

The Zachary Police Department (ZPD) said that during the months of November, December, and January, ZPD and the Louisiana State Police (LSP) were investigating Dylan Davis for the illegal distribution of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Promethazine.

Throughout the investigation, it was learned that Davis was one of the major narcotics distributors in Zachary. ZPD also said that Davis was also involved in trafficking large amounts of narcotics to Ferriday and Baton Rouge.

Search warrants were obtained for two locations in Zachary that ZPD said were identified as a distribution house and a stash house.

ZPD said that on Jan. 5, authorities executed the search warrants and found the following:

43 pounds of synthetic marijuana

4,080 grams of marijuana

345 grams of methamphetamines

5.5 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills

2 food sealers for packaging and selling narcotics

2 digital scales

A marijuana smoking pipe

2 bottles of promethazine

3 pill bottles

Bags for selling narcotics

10 firearms

$1,275 of drug proceeds

1 Chevrolet Silverado

Courtesy of the Zachary Police Department

ZPD also said that two dogs were removed from the property.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.