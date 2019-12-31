Police: 15-year-old accused of killing woman, 74; teen shot

1  of  2
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 15-year-old is accused of killing a 74-year-old Louisiana woman in a break-in during which the woman’s husband shot the teen.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Angela Haymon of Baton Rouge, news outlets report.

Deputies said she went out to check a noise in her carport. Her husband heard gunfire, got his own gun and went out and exchanged gunfire with the teen, who ran and reportedly asked for help at a nearby home.

He was taken to a hospital, and hospitals must report gunshot wounds.

Authorities said he is expected to live and faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

