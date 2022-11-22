PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday.

An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend.

Another allegation Payne faces are accusations of ordering a lieutenant to delete text messages from the victim reporting sexual misconduct the same day. On the following day, April 20, Payne requested that Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi not launch an investigation after the victim reported him.

According to the indictment, Payne is also accused of using a city-paid storage building for personal use.

Payne turned himself in to jail Tuesday morning before bonding out at $25,000.