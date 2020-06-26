Pit bulls attack 72-year-old owner; she’s in critical condition

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — A 72-year-old Louisiana woman was in critical condition after being attacked by her two pit bulls on Thursday, and a neighbor who tried to help her was bitten in the arm, authorities said.

Both dogs were still attacking their owner when St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived at the woman’s home near Mandeville, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. When deputies tried to stop the attack the dogs turned on them. The deputies shot at the animals, killing one. The other ran.

After applying a tourniquet to the woman and giving her other medical care, the deputies found the second dog in a nearby yard. It attacked them again and they shot and killed it, the statement said.

The neighbor, who had called the sheriff’s office to report the attack shortly before 2:15 p.m., was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene. A child at the house also tried to stop the dogs, and was not bitten but suffered superficial injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was reported in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.