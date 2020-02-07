Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pineville student arrested for bringing gun to school

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– An Pineville student was arrested on Thursday after, officials say, he took a gun to school.

According to officials, administrators and the Deputy School Resource Officer at Pineville High School were alerted of a student, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm.  

The student was located and identified as 18-year-old Dolmoine Gold.  

Officials say a search was conducted of Gold’s belongings, where a small caliber handgun was found.

Gold was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

He is being charged for Carrying a Firearm on School Property. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories