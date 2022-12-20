LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Pineville man was sentenced after being charged with two counts of theft from a federal firearms licensee.

Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, followed by six years supervised release, according to The United States Department of Justice.

This sentencing stems from two thefts from firearm stores in Louisiana. In Sept. 2019, Reed stole 54 firearms from a Sentry Defense located in Youngsville. In Nov. 2021, Reed, along with Jessica Moore, stole 62 firearms from the Guns-N-Ammo located in Benton.

Reed was ordered to pay $38,148 in restitution.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moore, 24, of Alexandria, was involved in the Benton robbery and pleaded guilty in Aug. to one count of theft of firearms from a federal firearm licensee. Moore was sentenced to time served, which began in Feb. 2021, followed by two years of supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay a restitution of $2,500.