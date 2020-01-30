Live Now
RPSO: Pineville man arrested in alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Curtis Lacombe Jr. (RPSO)

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 29-year-old Pineville man is behind bars in connection with what investigators believe was a murder plot.

January 26, 2020, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted in reference to allegations of “murder for hire.”

During their investigation, detectives identified Curtis Dean Lacombe Jr., as a suspect.  

“Through their investigation detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations,” the department said. Details on the alleged plot have not been released

During a search of Lacombe’s home, detectives found multiple guns, which violated an active protective order against Lacombe.  The firearms, as well as other evidence, “that supported the initial allegations,” detectives said,

Lacombe was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and faces one count of solicitation for murder and one count of violation of protective order.  

Lacombe is being held at the Detention Center in lieu of posting a $130,000 bond.

