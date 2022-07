BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week in Baton Rouge, a crew of brave workers were seen scaling a massive bridge with the aim of keeping drivers safe.

Crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) were seen taking impressive risks to see the job through.

Credit: Louisiana DOTD

Credit: Louisiana DOTD

Credit: Louisiana DOTD

Click here for additional information from BRProud’s Raychelle Riley related to the bridge inspection.