‘Picking Up The Pieces’: Two friends from Lake Charles raise and donate close to $100,000 to hurricane victims

Lake Charles, LA., (KLFY)- The support started with a Facebook photo of a piece of glass from the Capital One Tower in Lake Charles that was turned into a necklace.

Now, hundreds of people from across the country have been donating to the movement to help Lake Charles rebuild.

Rachel Sollay and her friend Sarah O’Neal started the group, “Picking Up the Pieces,” gaining support from thousands across the country. Together, with dozens of other volunteers, the pair has raised over $70,000 and has been able to help dozens of people impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Sollay and O’Neal said their most recent donation helped a woman get off of the streets and into a home. They said her home was completely destroyed and she didn’t have anywhere else to turn to. So, they said, she was living in a tent on the streets.

“It was absolutely heartbreaking to see people right here in Lake Charles, having to live like that, for that long,” Sollay said.

“It was just her whole life turned upside down, it was tragic what she had to endure after the hurricane,” O’Neal said.

They said damage is still spread through the community, but they said things are beginning to improve.