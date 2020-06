MONROE, La (06/29/20) -- For the apartment complexes on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus, many students left early due to COVID-19. However, for the people who stayed, property managers worked with them for rent payments.

"We sent out emails showing them what grants were available or as far as unemployment what was going on, we tried to research that for them. A lot of the properties, we all worked with them trying to let them pay it out at a little bit at a time," said Susan Schofield, Account Executive for Northeast Louisiana Apartment Association.