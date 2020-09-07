Pet food giveaway taking place for Hurricane Laura victims

A volunteer carries bags of food to a table during a pet food distribution held at Agape Baptist Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020. David Gray | The News

CAMERON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Animals who are suffering from Hurricane Laura are getting support just as much as humans are.

Rescue Alliance is holding a pet food drive in Cameron Parish for pet owners who are struggling to support their furry loved ones.

The relief effort will take place September 7 at Grand Lake High School from 2:00 p.m till 4:00 p.m.

Donations are to be collected at Agape Baptist Church, Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville and Petsmart of Gonzales.

The following supplies are asked from those donating:

Dog Food

Cat food

Leashes

Collars

Cat litter

Food and Water Bowls

