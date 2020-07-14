WATCH LIVE: Pence arrives in Louisiana amid a renewed surge in virus cases

Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs-up before departing on Air Force Two from Philadelphia International Airport after a series of stops in Pennsylvania on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

News 10 will air Vice President Mike Pence’s press briefing with Gov. John Bel Edwards, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana amid the state’s re-emergence as one of the nation’s hot spots for the coronavirus only months after seeming to contain its outbreak.

The Republican vice president was scheduled to meet Tuesday with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation, and state health officials to talk about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 disease.

Pence’s visit comes as Louisiana’s confirmed virus cases, percentage of positive tests and COVID-19 patient hospitalization rates are surging.

Edwards enacted a statewide mask mandate for people ages 8 and older that took effect Monday and returned bars to take-out and delivery only.