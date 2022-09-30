HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash in Terrebonne Parish that left one person dead Thursday night. According to LSP Troop C, 58-year-old Albert Legarde was killed after being struck by a car near Stadium Drive in Houma.

Through investigation, detectives discovered that a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA 24 in the left lane near the Stadium Drive intersection around 8:45 p.m. At the same time, Legarde was walking east across the south lanes of LA 24.

Investigators say that Legarde was dressed in dark clothing and was not seen by the driver. Legard suffered from fatal injuries after being hit.

LSP says that the driver was buckled at the time of the crash and was not injured. Police don’t think the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Troopers remind pedestrians to make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials.

“Pedestrians should always walk on sidewalks, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.“