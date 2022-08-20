CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man was killed in Calcasieu Parish early Saturday morning after being hit by a truck.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) said that around 1 a.m., Jonathan P. Hatfield, 42, of Lake Charles, was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Etienne Daigle Rd. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation revealed that Mark E. Brock, 61, of Sulphur, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Etienne Daigle Rd. when he hit Hatfield.

Deputies said that they detected a strong odor of alcohol on Brock’s breath and he confirmed that he had been drinking. They also said that Brock performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test.

Brock was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI (first), and vehicular homicide.