CAPE COD, Mass. (KLFY) – Pat Carroll, a Louisiana native and widely known voice of Ursula in Disney’s The Little Mermaid has died at the age of 95.

Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1927 before moving to Los Angels, California with her family just five years later, according to Nola.

Her daughter Kerry Karsian confirmed that Carroll died in her Cape Cod, Mass. home on July 30, per NPR.

As reported by The Washington Post, in 1948, Carroll landed her first film role in Hometown Girl, and in 1952, she found her stride in television with The Red Buttons Show.

Just a few years later, Carroll earned an Emmy Award for best supporting actress for her work on Caesar’s Hour. According to Nola, Carroll went on to become a regular on The Danny Kaye Show, The Carol Burnett Show, and Make Room for Daddy with Danny Thomas.

Known as a comedic television mainstay, Carroll also played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 Cinderella television production.

Then in 1980, Carroll received a Grammy for her one-woman show Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, and in the 1990s, she was a guest star on several popular sitcoms including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Too Close of Comfort, She’s the Sheriff and My Three Sons, according to NPR.

A new generation would come to love Carroll when Disney’s The Little Mermaid was released in 1989. Carroll voiced Ursula in the movie and was made one of Disney’s most memorable villains with her rendition of Poor Unfortunate Souls.

Following her death, her daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”