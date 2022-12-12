NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Uber driver who was allegedly killed by her passenger this week in Harvey is being remembered by her church family.

It’s the first Sunday Yolanda Dillion isn’t sitting in one of the pews at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Yolanda was murdered this past Thursday in Harvey while working as an Uber driver.

“You could see the emotions in the church that everybody has been kind of crying, especially me, [during] all the Masses, so it’s a very big shock for all of us.”

Father Charles Ndumbi, the pastor of St. Paul’s, says Yolanda was a lector at the church and was supposed to read during Sunday’s 8 a.m. Mass, adding she made various contributions to the church.

“She was also in different groups of the church, like Ladies Auxiliary and so on,” Fr. Ndumbi said. “She was very involved in the activities with the children, like right now, as we’re going through Christmas, her mom showed me what she had been preparing for the children.”

Outside the church, Yolanda took care of her mother Edna. She was not at church Sunday because of her grief, but Father Ndumbi says she has the support of the church.

“She’s happy that everybody’s talking about her daughter, her only daughter,” Fr. Ndumbi said.

The church’s pastor says parishioners are leaning on each other and their faith in the wake of Yolanda’s death.

“Knowing that one of us has gone, the way she’s gone, it is painful for sure, it is painful, but now with our faith, we believe now that she’s enjoying the fullness of life with Jesus himself,” Fr. Ndumbi said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help assist Edna. If you would like to donate, click here. You can also send a check, made out to Edna Dillion, to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

The man accused of her murder, Brandon Jacobs, is now in jail, facing second-degree murder.