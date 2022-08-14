BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Beauregard Parish.

Kyler Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road around 4:15 a.m. on August 14, according to police.

Lacy was the passenger in a 2000 Ford pickup truck that was being driven by Chad Cooley, 20, of DeQuincy. Cooley was driving at a high speed on Camp Edgewood Road and lost control of the vehicle, stated LSP.

Lacy was unbuckled during the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cooley sustained moderate injuries and was transferred to a Lake Charles area hospital to be treated, police said.

According to LSP, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.