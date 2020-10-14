Parish leaders say reporting storm damage crucial in receiving FEMA assistance

(KLFY) Parish leaders are advising residents to report storm damages, as it’s critical to receive FEMA assistance.

FEMA assistance aims to help people get back on their feet after a disaster, helping to cover property damage and even medical bills.

“FEMA’s here to make your home safe, sanitary, and functional, and we’re going to cover the essential living areas of your home. So that’s going to be an occupied bedroom, bathroom, living room, and a kitchen as well,” FEMA spokesperson Lenisha Smith said.

FEMA is helping hundreds of Lake Charles residents recover from Hurricane Laura, and parish officials say FEMA may be able to help Acadiana residents affected by Hurricane Delta as well.

“Hurricane Barry in July of 2019 as well as Hurricane Laura earlier this year, the damages associated with those storms do not approach the damages we were able to assess Saturday and Sunday as we rode around the parish,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said.

Cedars says in order for FEMA to initiate assistance for Hurricane Delta, residents must report their damages as soon as possible.

“Therefore it is absolutely essential for anyone who has experienced any kind of damages associated with Hurricane Delta to report those to the parish’s office of emergency preparedness,” Cedars added.

To report your Delta damage to the state, you can go to damage.la.gov.

The FEMA registration deadline for Hurricane Laura damage is on October 27.

You can register by calling the FEMA help line at 800-621-7585.