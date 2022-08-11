HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 23-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon and a 15-year-old now faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after a shooting on Payne St., according to the Houma Police Department (HPD).

Investigators found that the victim was shot multiple times before police arrived on the scene at around 2:15 p.m. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

HPD concluded that the suspect who allegedly shot at the vehicle was a 15-year-old boy.

“As the suspect stopped shooting, he then fled on foot into the neighborhood,” according to a press release from Houma Police. Police began a search for the suspect, but the 15-year-old was brought to police on Authement St. by his parents.

The teenager was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with “one count of attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and one count of possession of a firearm by a Juvenile,” according to the Houma Police Department.

Investigators are still working to figure out a motive for this shooting. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted the Houma Police Department on this case.