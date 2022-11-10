NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The parents of a 17-month-old child are in custody after the child was found dead inside an Algiers home, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Nov. 10).

According to a spokesperson with the NOPD, officers responded to the 3700 block of Texas Drive around 7:45 Wednesday morning.

The child, whose identity was not disclosed, was reportedly found unresponsive with multiple burns and bruising to their body. The toddler was later pronounced dead.

We’re told the child’s parents, 24-year-old Donell Williams and 23-year-old Johnna Barnum, were taken into custody on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Detectives say additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The incident has been classified as an unclassified death. The NOPD’s Child Abuse Unit continues to collect information to piece together the final days and moments of the child’s life.

Anyone with any information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact the NOPD Special Victim Section Child Abuse detectives at 504-658-5267.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO by calling 504-822-1111. Or, file a tip online by clicking here.