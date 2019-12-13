Parents honors late son Wayde Sims with foundation on his 22nd birthday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)– Today is a day of celebration and remembrance of a life taken way too soon.

Wayne and Fay Sims have found another way to continue to remember the life and legacy of their son Wayde Sims with the Wayde Sims Foundation.

The foundation was started by his parents on what would have been Sims’ 22nd birthday, Dec. 13, 2019.

According to his mothers Facebook post the foundation aims to provide scholarship opportunities and sponsored activities to teach both sports and life lessons.

To learn more about the Wayde Sims Foundation, visit WaydeSims.org.