Parents charged in death of 7-month-old daughter; autopsy reveals methamphetamine in baby’s system

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) – The parents of a 7-month-old girl have been arrested and charged with negligent homicide after an autopsy found methamphetamine in the baby’s system.

Officials with the Minden Police Department say on Dec. 8 around 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to Minden Motel about an unresponsive child. Police say they did not initially suspect foul play in the infant’s death, but the autopsy report from the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office shows the infant died of methamphetamine intoxication.

On the day of the child’s death, the mother reportedly told police she’d given the baby a bottle, then she and the child’s father had fallen asleep along with the baby in the same bed.

Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper says the child’s parents, 27-year-old Randavious Mosley and 27-year-old Shondreka McGlothern, are charged with negligent homicide.

They are being held in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, where they were booked late the night of Wednesday, Jan. 20, booking records show. Bond has been set at $500,000 each.

Cropper says Mosley told police that McGlothern had 2 grams of meth in her possession the day before the baby’s death.

