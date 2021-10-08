Parent facing terrorizing and assault charges after arrest on elementary school property in Louisiana

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 41-year-old Seth Brown was arrested at a parish elementary school on October 7.

A Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to an elementary school after a complaint came in about a disturbance at the school.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The incident began when Brown, the parent of a student, refused to comply with school rules involving proper procedure for dropping his child off at school.”

Brown was not allowed to be on school property after “aggressively confronting the assistant principal the previous day.”

The 41-year-old man returned to the school on Thursday and stated that the “school won’t control me.”

After resisting arrest, Brown was taken into custody by deputies.

“The prevailing issue is the protection of all children at any school,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “School must be a safe place for all students as well as staff. Mr. Brown made the unwise decision to create disturbances at the school and this will not be tolerated. I congratulate school officials for their management of this issue and commend our deputies for diffusing what could have developed into a worse scenario.”

Brown is facing these charges:

Terrorizing

Criminal trespass

Assault

Resisting an officer

Disturbing the peace with loud and abusive language

Three counts of public intimidation

Brown is currently in the Washington Parish Jail and no bond has been set.

WPSO says Brown “was also booked on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.”