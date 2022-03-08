BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every Tuesday after Mardi Gras, the 6th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish is held.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board will host the 6th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish at Perkins Rowe on March 8 at 10 a.m.

The event celebrates crawfish season in Louisiana and is made possible through sponsorships from Perkins Rowe, Visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and Crawfete presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, according to an official press release.

The pardoning will take place on “The Green” in Perkins Rowe (10155 Perkins Rowe).