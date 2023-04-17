ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Georgia-Pacific has been rolling out some of the nation’s most popular paper goods since 1927, and its leaders are expanding production in Louisiana.

The maker of brands such as Brawny® Mega and Tear-A-Square® announced Monday that it intends to invest more than $50 million in its Port Hudson mill in Zachary. The mill has two paper machines and multiple converting operations to make bath tissue and paper towels. The added funding is expected to increase the capacity to produce more products.

As of Monday, Georgia-Pacific says the expansion is underway, and the company anticipates startup of the lines taking place in mid-2023.

Vivek Joshi, president of the retail tissue, towel and napkin business for Georgia-Pacific said, “This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who value the quality of our products. It also allows us to further leverage the many advantages we have, including our breadth of offerings, excellence in manufacturing operations, commitment to quality and focus on research and development to create products that consumers value.”

Local community leaders also are pleased with the investment.

“Georgia-Pacific’s $50 million investment at its Zachary location shows a commitment to our community and the region’s strength as a manufacturing hub,” said Adam Knapp, Baton Rouge Area Chamber president and CEO. “We are fortunate to have such a strong community partner in Georgia-Pacific, and we are here to support their continued growth. We thank our partners at LED and local officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, Zachary School Board, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for their involvement in bringing this expansion to fruition.”

Georgia-Pacific‘s headquarters are in Atlanta. From there, the company runs more than150 locations around the world and oversees the employment of 30,000 workers.

