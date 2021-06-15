Pandemic EBT: Eligible Louisiana families could receive up to $120 per month, per student

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) Some Louisiana families will soon be receiving Pandemic EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year to help cover the cost of meals while students were learning remotely or in a hybrid model.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, eligible students who were in fully virtual learning situations qualify for $120.71 per month.

Hybrid students qualify for $48.23 per month.

Parents can find more information on their eligibility for Pandemic EBT benefits and when, where and how they will receive them, here.

Students who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school will be eligible for the P-EBT, LDCFS says.

The cards will be issued in the student’s name and will cover the entire school year, LDCFS says.

They will arrive in a plain white envelope with a return address from Indiana, so be on the lookout.