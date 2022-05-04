MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A pair was arrested in Monroe Tuesday after they kidnapped their kids from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), according to Monroe Police.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Barbara Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Cecelia Alexandera Moore, 25, and Jacob Logan Putman, 29.

Moore told authorities that she and Putnam discussed getting Moore’s three children back from the DCFS, according to officers. She also mentioned they had a supervised visit at Tilt Studio arcade around 11 a.m. that day.

According to Moore, she and Putman took the kids from the arcade and two of the three children followed Putman to the vehicle. Moore then ran outside to the vehicle with the last child. She then instructed Putman to drive to an address in Swartz, La.

Moore was dropped off at a location and Putman was supposed to return and get the children, to take them to Vicksburg, Miss. for a couple of days. When police arrived at the residence, she told the children to hide under the bed and she hid in the attic.

Jacob L. Putman Cecelia A. Moore

Putman and Moore were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. They were charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping of a child and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping.