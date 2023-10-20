All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2023, investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a local high school in reference to a possible sex crime that occurred with a 17-year-old victim. Upon arrival at the school, the victim was reportedly too distraught to speak with authorities, and an interview was scheduled for the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center on August 25, 2023.

According to court documents, officials were advised that the victim traveled with Marvin G. Reiger Jr. in April or May to pick up a dog. During the car ride, Reiger allegedly touched the juvenile inappropriately and the vehicle arrived at a nearby Chick-fil-A. Once the vehicle arrived at the restaurant, the victim reportedly told their adoptive mother about what allegedly occurred with Reiger.

The victim was advised by their adoptive mother to move to the backseat so Reiger could not reach the victim. After the vehicle traveled to get the dog, the victim moved to the backseat for the ride back home. Officials were informed that nothing occurred on the ride back home.

Officials were also informed that the victim’s brother passed away two years prior to the incident and the victim was allegedly touched inappropriately by Reiger not long after their brother’s passing as well. According to court documents, the victim advised the adoptive mother about the incident.

Reiger was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery. His bond was set at $10,000.