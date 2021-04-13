Ouachita Parish deputy recognized for efforts that saved a driver’s life

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy has been recognized for his efforts that saved the life of a driver.

According to OPSO, Deputy Chris Lambert was dispatched to a head-on vehicle accident on Desiard Street in Monroe on March 29, 2021.

When Dy. Lambert arrived on the scene, he found bystanders trying to remove the driver from a crashed vehicle that was on fire. Dy. Lambert grabbed his fire extinguisher and began fighting the flames to keep the bystanders safe as they tried to rescue the driver.

Once the bystander’s efforts failed and Dy. Lambert’s fire extinguisher ran empty, Dy. Lambert stepped in and used his knife to cut the driver loose from his seatbelt. At that point, Deputy Casey Albritton arrived on the scene and began using his fire extinguisher while Dy. Lambert attempted to free the driver’s leg that was pinned under the steering column.

As Dy. Lambert continued his efforts, Dy. Albritton’s fire extinguisher also ran empty and the flames continued to get more intense. Louisiana State Police Trooper Darren Ragland got to the scene and he began trying to extinguish the fire, but the fire only continued to get worse and reached the front passenger area of the car.

Dy. Lambert and Dy. Albritton were finally able to free the driver’s legs. The three law enforcement officers were able to then force open a rear door and pull the driver to safety, and just in the nick of time too as the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames shortly after.

Sheriff Jay Russell has commended the efforts of all three men for helping to save the drivers life.