All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A routine traffic stop over the weekend yielded weapons and drugs in Ouachita Parish Sunday, authorities said.

On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling on White Street with excessive front window tint. Once the traffic stop was initiated, the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Ali Charles Moore, allegedly exited the vehicle prior to deputies making contact with him.

According to the affidavit, Moore was advised of the reason for the traffic stop and authorities observed a large amount of marijuana and a Glock handgun in Moore’s vehicle. Moore was placed in handcuffs and deputies searched the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found over two pounds of marijuana in a black tote bag in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities also located a digital scale and black plastic bags.

According to deputies, Moore took ownership of the narcotics, the narcotic equipment, and the firearm that was located by authorities. Moore was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and View Outward or Inward Through Windshield or Windows.