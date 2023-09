OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early this morning, around 8:30 a.m., the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Finks Hideaway Road in Monroe.

The investigation shows that the vehicle crashed into a deep ditch near the intersection of Old Sterlington Road.

The driver, Freddie Cascio, later passed away while undergoing treatment for his injuries at the hospital.