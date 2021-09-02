Orleans Parish emergency dispatcher wanted after reports indicate she deliberately disconnected 9-1-1 calls

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans after an emergency dispatcher was said to have purposely hung up on emergency callers.

On Thursday, NOPD announced an arrest warrant had been issued for 25-year-old Precious Stephens

The investigation dates back to August 23, when the Orleans Parish Communication District reported to NOPD that Stephens, a 9-1-1 dispatcher working for the parish, had disconnected multiple emergency calls.

Stephens did not collect any information from the callers and failed to relay the emergency to responders for aid.

Stephens is wanted for malfeasance in office. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.