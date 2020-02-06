Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

OPSO searching for missing juvenile

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teenager.

14-year-old Makayla Jordan, of Monroe, was last seen at her home on Savella Drive wearing a pink jacket and white shorts. Makayla is described as 5’2″ tall and weighs around 95 lbs.

Makayla is known to hang out in the Tanglewood and Standifer Village areas of Monroe.

If you know where Makayla is or have seen her, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories