Opelousas, Lulin insurance agents served with cease & desists, license revocations

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Two Louisiana insurance agents have been served with cease and desist orders, summary suspensions, and notice of license revocations by investigators with the Insurance Fraud Division at the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).

Insurance agent Leslie Claire Trahan of Opelousas was served with a cease and desist order, summary suspension, $4,000 fine notice, and notice of license revocation on May 11, 2021.

Trahan was served for allegedly including false information on or related to insurance applications, forging names on applications, receiving commissions on insurance policies based upon fraudulent applications, withholding premium payments, and paying premiums for insurance policies that consumers didn’t request to generate commissions.

Department records show Trahan was issued an individual producer license on Aug. 23, 2010. She has requested an administrative appeal.

LDI fraud investigators also served insurance agent Joel Stephen Martinsen of Luling with a cease and desist order, summary suspension, $3,500 fine notice, and notice of license revocation on June 2, 2021.

Martinsen is alleged to have submitted fraudulent declaration pages or certificates of insurance while conducting the business of insurance.

Records show Martinsen was issued an individual producer license on Oct. 7, 2002. He has 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal or the actions become final.

The cease and desist order for Trahan may be found here. The cease and desist order for Martinsen may be found here.

Commissioner Donelon urges consumers who feel uneasy about any insurance-related transaction to call the LDI Insurance Fraud Division at 225-342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300. If callers do not want their names used, they can request that their involvement be kept confidential.