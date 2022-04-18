BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teens from Opelousas led a high-speed chase on I-10 West in South Louisiana across multiple parishes.

Terrance Jermaine Stelly, 19, of Opelousas, and Taylin Lemaj Duriso, 18, of Opelousas were driving on I-10 West when a member of law enforcement spotted them going almost 25 mph over the speed limit in a Honda Accord near Essen Ln.

A chase ensued after they failed to stop for law enforcement.

The two are both facing the same charges listed below:

Aggravated Flight

Obstruction of Justice

Reckless Operation

Intentional Littering



Images courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (Terrance Stelly/Taylin Duriso)

The chase continued on I-10 West and at times, the Honda Accord was weaving in and out of traffic at 120 mph.

During the chase, an object was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. It struck a rail and bounced back into the roadway near LSU Lakes, according to law enforcement.

The chase continued through West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville Parish with the driver of the Honda Accord allegedly reaching speeds of up to 130 mph. The duo eventually got off of the interstate and continued on LA 3000.

While traveling north on LA 3000, the Honda went around a curve at 50 mph over the recommended safe speed limit.

The car left the roadway, entered a ditch, and started to flip.

The Honda Accord stopped upside down and Stelly and Duriso tried to escape through the back window.

A member of law enforcement was able to take the pair into custody.

A firearm that was allegedly thrown from the vehicle during the chase was located off the right shoulder of I-10 at Dalrymple, according to the affidavit.

Stelly and Duriso were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, April 17, and released on the same day.