Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Only in Louisiana – Massive 60-Foot Alligator Bonfire Built on Mississippi River Levee

Louisiana

by: SCOT PILIE

Posted: / Updated:

(WGNO)

Only in Louisiana…a HUGE Alligator Bonfire has been constructed on the Mississippi River Levee in Garyville in anticipation for the annual bonfires of Christmas Eve in St James and St John Parishes!

Measuring nearly 60 feet from head to tail, this alligator is quite a sight to see. And 25-feet at its widest.

The annual tradition of the bonfires is like no other residents say. It’s an event that takes place every year in St James and St John Parishes with the communities of Garyville, Lutcher, and Paulina.

The annual bonfires of Christmas Eve along River Road are something truly magical to see, and thousands of people now make this a yearly tradition.

The reason for the bonfires? Rumor has it that the bonfires help light the way for “Papa Noel,” the Cajun name of Santa Claus, on Christmas. Weather permitting, this alligator bonfire, along with more than a dozen others will be lit at 7PM on Christmas Eve.

For more information on the event, visit https://visitnopc.com/bonfires/

Photos from Joshua Weidert from Blood, Sweat, Tears

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories