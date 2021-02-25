Online voter registration for March 20 election set for Saturday, Feb. 27

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Saturday, Feb. 27 is the last day for Louisiana voters to register online for the March 20 election.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said this deadline is for citizens who are unregistered, as well as registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration. Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com. In order to submit electronically, a Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card must be used.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote mobile smartphone app which provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results. Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Early voting for the March 20 election is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 through Saturday, March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m (excluding Sunday, March 7).

For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 1.800.883.2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.