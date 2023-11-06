LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — One woman has been injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning and is being investigated by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday Nov. 5 at approximately 3:30 a.m., CPSO deputies who were working off-duty security at a bar on Common Street said they overheard gunshots from a business across the street. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they learned a woman had been shot and transported to a hospital before their arrival.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

CPSO detectives began an investigation and said through surveillance footage they were led to a home on North Prater Street in Lake Charles where they found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

No arrest have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

