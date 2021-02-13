One recent decision by a Zachary police officer turns out to be lifesaving

Louisiana

Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – “What should you do if you see an emergency vehicle in the roadway? SLOW DOWN. Prepare to cautiously pass if conditions allow or even come to a complete stop if necessary.”

That is what the Zachary Police Department stated after a recent crash involving a police vehicle.

The foresight of one police officer saved a lot of lives on that day.

After arriving at a crash scene, Ofc. Michael Rispone turned on the vehicle’s emergency lights and “positioned his vehicle as a barrier between the scene and oncoming traffic,” according to the Zachary Police Department.

At some point, an oncoming vehicle barreled into the stationary police vehicle.

The result of that crash can be seen in the attached picture and somehow, no one was hurt in this crash.

