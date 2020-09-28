One month since Hurricane Laura and clean up efforts far from finished in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) One month later and Lake Charles is still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

It’s clear progress has been made as people are saying the community is coming together as, Lake Charles Strong.

The cityscape is much different now from what it looked like last month.

Windows in buildings are all finally almost completely boarded up.

Power crews are still working to restore power and they’re also working to replace power lines.

The roads are almost completely cleared from the damage and debris, most of it now sits on the curb of the road.

There’s still a large amount of houses with the roof missing or all together the house completely destroyed and The National Guard is still in the area working on recovery efforts.

Heavy rains Monday afternoon did cause some flash flooding, but it didn’t stop people from getting things done.

It’s very active and busy through the entire city with people cleaning and working on fixing their houses.

Looking at the city now compared to one month ago it’s clear Lake Charles is slowly recovering.

