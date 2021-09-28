One month since Hurricane Ida, recovery efforts continue across Southeast Louisiana

(KLFY)- It’s been one month since Hurricane Ida swept ashore, ripping through Southeast Louisiana, leaving in its track displaced families and their communities.

“There is a natural progression of some parishes doing well and our roles evolving with the needs of the parish,” Ed Bush with the American Red Cross says.

The Red Cross has been on the ground assisting in recovery efforts since day one.

Bush says in the last 30 days significant progress had been made to restore damaged communities but in the same breath, he says there is still so much more that needs to be done.

“If power is restored three or four days after the storm hits, recovery moves quicker. In those harder-hit places, that timeline is much longer. The process is much longer,” explains Bush.

He says the main focus now lies in four major parishes:

Terrebonne

Jefferson

Lafourche

Plaquemine

Bush continues, “Damage is significant and widespread. People have very real needs.”

Currently in those four parishes, six shelters remain open, housing approximately 300 people.

Over 8,000 meals are still being served daily bringing the total to nearly 600,000 meals since Hurricane Ida made landfall.

“That’s been an ongoing mission. We consolidate where we can and leapfrog as we get closer and closer,” Bush adds.