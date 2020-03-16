One killed, one injured when motorcycle strikes deer in Red River Parish roadway

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Coushatta woman died and her husband was injured in a tragic Friday evening motorcycle crash in Red River Parish.

Kimberly Youngblood, 31, died and her husband, Dan Youngblood, 37, suffered moderate injuries when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer.

Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a one-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 786 east of U.S. Highway 371.

The initial investigation revealed Dan Youngblood was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound Highway 786 when it struck a deer in the roadway. After the impact, the motorcycle overturned and exited the roadway.

Youngblood, who was ejected from the motorcycle, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. His, passenger, Kimberly, also was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Although helmets were worn by both occupants, neither was an approved DOT helmet.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.