GONZALES, La. (KLFY)– Yesterday, Dec. 26, Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a two- vehicle crash.

According to the investigation, Jennie Alexander, one of the drivers, crossed the median and struck a Chevrolet Equinox headed in the opposite direction on US 61 in Ascension Parish. Three people were in the Equinox at the time of the crash.

Brandi Hall, 39, the passenger in the Equinox was unrestrained and pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. The driver, also unrestrained at the time, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. A child in the back seat was also transported to the hospital.

Alexander was arrested and charged with Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring, and Careless Operation. A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.