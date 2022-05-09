NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans after a deputy-involved shooting left one person injured near the Gert Town area Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., NOPD released details of the shooting. Detectives say the incident occurred in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated a male victim had been transported to an area hospital by EMS, however, the victim’s age and condition were not listed.

NOPD was unable to provide immediate details of the shooting, however, it was confirmed that an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy discharged her service weapon in the incident.

According to a statement from Timothy David Ray, a spokesperson for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, the shooting reportedly occurred after an argument between two patrons at a nearby business turned violent.

OPSO deputies already working a security detail at the business then asked one patron to leave. After complying initially, the statement adds that the man fired off two rounds before being shot by an OPSO deputy.

“The NOPD is investigating a reported aggravated battery by shooting incident in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard. Initial reports show a male gunshot wound victim has been transported via EMS to a local hospital. Multiple witnesses confirm a patron of a business in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard was involved in a verbal altercation with another patron. Deputies of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office were working a detail at the business and asked the patron to leave. After initially complying, the patron returned with a firearm and fired two rounds before being struck by an OPSO deputy. We thank the New Orleans Police Department’s Force Investigation Team, under Deputy Chief Arlinda Westbrook, for leading the investigation. Our Investigative Services Bureau, under Asst. Sheriff Kristen Morales, is working together with the NOPD to conduct a thorough investigation. No additional information is currently available, but we will keep the public informed with any new developments.“ Timothy David Ray, Spokesperson for Orleans Parish Susan Hutson

The shooting is being investigated by the NOPD Public Integrity Bureau’s Force Investigation Team. Police say the OPSO is cooperating with the investigation.

A statement was released by Timothy David Ray, a spokesperson for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, following the shooting:

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.