ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY)– A two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Browns Bend Road has left one passenger dead and a driver in the hospital with serious injuries, according to Alexandria Police.

Police responded to the crash Saturday at approximately 12:54 a.m. and pronounced Brett Tibbitts, 42, of Alexandria dead at the scene. The driver who was hospitalized was not identified.

Authorities said a Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro were traveling southbound on Browns Bend Road when the Dodge Challenger tried to pass the Chevrolet Camaro, but the vehicles ended up coming in contact with each other.

The contact caused the Dodge Challenger to go off the road and hit a tree resulting in the driver and passenger being ejected.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was not injured, according to Alexandria Police.

This is an ongoing investigation with pending toxicology results.

Related Posts