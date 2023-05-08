MANY, La. (KLFY) A disturbance involving multiple people with guns turned deadly Sunday at the Toledo Bend RV Resort & Cabins in Many, Louisiana.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1 a.m.

Deputies say two people were shot and transported to the Sabine Medical Center by personal vehicles.

One person died at the hospital, deputies said, the second person was transported to the Rapides Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241 or submit an anonymous tip using the Sabine Sheriff app.